Zoë Kravitz files for divorce from Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage. A few days before the end of the year, on December 23, the 32-year-old “Big Little Lies” star filed for divorce from Glusman.

A representative for Kravitz confirmed the breakup to People magazine. At the moment they have not issued any statement or statement.

The “High Fidelity” star (the series was canceled in August) began dating Glusman in 2016 and got married at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris in June 2019 in the presence of familiar faces. It took place in an 18th century mansion owned by the singer. The link was not missing the mother of the interpreter, Lisa Bonet, who arrived accompanied by her husband Jason Momoa. Neither did Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, among other guests.

Amid the pandemic, the actress celebrated the couple’s wedding anniversary, sharing a black and white photo of their nuptials. “One year,” he captioned the image.

The actor also celebrated a year of marriage, calling the actress his “best friend.”

“One year. It’s not the year we were hoping for … but I feel like if we can get through this, we can face anything, “he wrote. “I love you. You are my best friend … you make me laugh and melt my heart … (…) I will do anything and everything for you until the day I die, “he continued. “Now let’s save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.”

Kravitz first revealed the news of their engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone. “Yes, I’m engaged,” she explained when the journalist saw her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet, I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private. “

Lisa Bonet’s daughter also shared that Glusman intended to propose to her in Paris, but ended up doing so in the couple’s living room. “It was a success,” she said, noting that she preferred the laid-back way the actor asked her to marry him. “I loved that it wasn’t in this plan made in Paris. It was at home, in pants ”.

On a professional level, Kravitz is still filming “The Batman,” which will hit theaters in March 2022. Meanwhile, Glusman premiered on Apple TV + the movie “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, last year.

