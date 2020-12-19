Zoom allows us to congratulate Christmas without limit of minutes

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 our way of life has changed considerably. Some life habits have been changing, but there is no doubt that now we are going to spend an unprecedented Christmas. We are all aware of the risk of infecting ourselves or our loved ones and that is why certain mobility restrictions and limitations have been established regarding the number of people in family gatherings.

During the confinement there were many who used the tool Zoom to make video calls with your friends and family, being the only alternative to see their faces. This Christmas, it is very likely that we will use Zoom again to toast virtually in Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Years Eve or New Year And for this, the company itself has just announced that they have eliminated certain restrictions to facilitate its use.

Unlimited minutes in Zoom this Christmas

Specifically, remove the 40 minute limit that allow free accounts Zoom as the maximum time for a connection. Something that is done globally, so now it is possible to exceed 40 minutes of video conferencing with a free Zoom account without any problem.

This change is not definitive, but the company has decided to eliminate this limit during the christmas period. Specifically, it has defined three periods in which a greater number of connections are expected, which will be when we can make video calls of more than 40 minutes with a free account, starting today Thursday December 17 and until 06:00 am on Saturday Decembre 19th, at the same time since Wednesday December 23th and until Saturday December 26 and a last period that goes from Wednesday December 30 until Saturday day January 2nd.

That is, three periods of several days in which we can hold meetings without a time limit through Zoom to be able to be virtually with friends and family on the most important dates of this Christmas.

In order to enjoy it, it is not necessary that we do anything in the Zoom application, during those days the limit will be eliminated automatically, so all we have to do is connect with our loved ones and enjoy. Yes, it is important update our Zoom client to ensure that we have the latest version and that we will not have a minute limit on the days indicated.