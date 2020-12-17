Zoom arrives on time to Google’s Nest Hub Max for Christmas calls

- Advertisement -

It is evident that we are facing a historic Christmas, in which it will not be possible to be all together because of the coronavirus and the inevitable restrictions to avoid greater evils. So there will be no choice but to congratulate the holidays and, why not, even organize virtual dinners with all the attendees chatting from their homes while we have dinner around the table with several screens through a video call.

And since it is very likely that these communication systems grow exponentially these days, from Zoom they have not wanted to miss the opportunity to be present in some of the smart devices most important on the market, which have Google’s famous virtual assistant installed. Specifically, those Nest Hub Max that, thanks to their screen and the front camera that they spend, allow us not only to talk, but also to see the other person (or people) with whom we communicate.

Zoom compatibility is here

The fact is that, as announced by Mountain View through an illustrative video, Assistant support for Zoom calls just arrived, which we can launch with a simple phrase, such as “Ok Google, make a Zoom call”. It is a movement that, on paper, could be contrary to the interests of North Americans since it offers a space to an app that competes directly against their Google Meet and that, during the pandemic, has become the most downloaded and used.

The first thing we must do for these calls to work properly through Zoom is to link our account with Google, in such a way that the assistant is able to start and carry out any task without having to ask ourselves who we are. This takes place within the “Services” menus in the part of both voice calls, as well as in the “Video and voice applications” where it is possible to add our active profile within Zoom.

If you have registered other services such as Netflix, Spotify, etc. In Google Home, surely you already know what a procedure is like that will allow you to speak uninterruptedly for 24 hours in a row (if you want), at least during this Christmas period and the first months of 2021 (until March 31) in which those of Zoom have decided to extend the maximum limits of each video call, in the case of free accounts. The reason? Well, to celebrate a tele-Christmas according to these times of pandemic, coronavirus, masks and social distances.