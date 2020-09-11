Zoom introduces two-factor authentication on PCs and smartphones

Only after five months of numerous complaints about the security issues of the Zoom application, the company finally decided to add support for two-factor authentication (2FA) both to the program for PC and for smartphones and tablets. The announcement was posted on the company’s official blog.

The benefits of two-factor authentication are now known to many users and even more companies: increased security is the first and most obvious, followed by reduced costs to ensure the protection of sensitive data, easier credential management, and more. The decision to also add it to the Zoom video calling application, which became popular during the quarantine despite other problems such as zoombombing, had actually already been taken but implemented only in the web version. Now, however, all users will be able to access the new feature on both desktop and mobile devices.

How will it work? Like so many other 2FA systems: the login codes will come generated via Google Authenticator, when connected to Zoom, or sent directly via SMS to your phone – although the latter option is considered less secure as it is easier to intercept. If the mobile device is lost, then Zoom will allow users to retrieve the code via email to access the account.

Despite these measures, necessary to make the Zoom app safer, the company would have started saying goodbye to China in August to focus on their activities in the United States and avoid bans or sanctions resulting from the growing tensions between the Asian country and the US.