Tech News

Zoom introduces two-factor authentication on PCs and smartphones

By Brian Adam
0
14
Zoom introduces two-factor authentication on PCs and smartphones
Zoom Introduces Two Factor Authentication On Pcs And Smartphones

Must Read

Tech News

Google Play Store is renewed: new graphics, new layout and P2P coming to the app

Brian Adam - 0
The Google Play Store app is about to receive a renewal of the "My applications" section: according to what was reported by 9to5Google, the...
Read more
Android

Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense4, Sense4 Plus and Sense5: Sharp launches new 5G mid-range phones with high refresh rates

Brian Adam - 0
Sharp has just introduced four new mobiles, two of them with a 4G connection and another two with a 5G connection. ...
Read more
Tech News

Zoom introduces two-factor authentication on PCs and smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
Only after five months of numerous complaints about the security issues of the Zoom application, the company finally decided to add support for two-factor...
Read more
Mobile

Motorola presents its new Moto G9 Plus: big screen and better battery

Brian Adam - 0
Although it seems that Motorola could be distracted after the launch of the new Moto RAZR (folding) with 5G connectivity, do not think...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Zoom introduces two-factor authentication on PCs and smartphones

Only after five months of numerous complaints about the security issues of the Zoom application, the company finally decided to add support for two-factor authentication (2FA) both to the program for PC and for smartphones and tablets. The announcement was posted on the company’s official blog.

The benefits of two-factor authentication are now known to many users and even more companies: increased security is the first and most obvious, followed by reduced costs to ensure the protection of sensitive data, easier credential management, and more. The decision to also add it to the Zoom video calling application, which became popular during the quarantine despite other problems such as zoombombing, had actually already been taken but implemented only in the web version. Now, however, all users will be able to access the new feature on both desktop and mobile devices.

How will it work? Like so many other 2FA systems: the login codes will come generated via Google Authenticator, when connected to Zoom, or sent directly via SMS to your phone – although the latter option is considered less secure as it is easier to intercept. If the mobile device is lost, then Zoom will allow users to retrieve the code via email to access the account.

Despite these measures, necessary to make the Zoom app safer, the company would have started saying goodbye to China in August to focus on their activities in the United States and avoid bans or sanctions resulting from the growing tensions between the Asian country and the US.

Related Articles

Tech News

Google Play Store is renewed: new graphics, new layout and P2P coming to the app

Brian Adam - 0
The Google Play Store app is about to receive a renewal of the "My applications" section: according to what was reported by 9to5Google, the...
Read more
Android

Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense4, Sense4 Plus and Sense5: Sharp launches new 5G mid-range phones with high refresh rates

Brian Adam - 0
Sharp has just introduced four new mobiles, two of them with a 4G connection and another two with a 5G connection. ...
Read more
Mobile

Motorola presents its new Moto G9 Plus: big screen and better battery

Brian Adam - 0
Although it seems that Motorola could be distracted after the launch of the new Moto RAZR (folding) with 5G connectivity, do not think...
Read more
Game Reviews

Super Bomberman R Online Review: An icon in the footsteps of Tetris 99

Brian Adam - 0
The nice Konami bomber arrives exclusively on Google Stadia in the "battle royale" formula: and it is immediately a must. A little over a year...
Read more
Tech News

NASA Kicks Off Trade of Lunar Samples with Private and Foreign Companies!

Brian Adam - 0
According to what was recently stated by NASA director Jim Bridenstine, the US agency is ready to buy samples of lunar rocks and dust...
Read more
Mobile

Apple has very advanced the design of a folding iPhone with Samsung screens

Brian Adam - 0
They say that "when the river sounds, water carries", and in what has to do with future Apple iPhones with folding screens, we...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©