Zoom launches risk fund to stimulate growth of its apps

Zoom has presented Zoom Apps Fund. This is a 100 million dollar hedge fund, whose purpose is to stimulate the growth of its “Zoom Apps ecosystem, integrations and hardware”.

Initially, the company will allocate between $ 250,000 and $ 2.5 million to portfolio companies. This with the purpose of creating viable solutions in the market. We talk about innovative products and services that become the main choice of customers. “Solutions that will become the core of the way our customers meet, communicate and collaborate,” Zoom highlights in a blog post.

“Zoom’s investment goes beyond capital. We are truly committed to working with our Zoom Apps partners and developers to bring their products to market and ultimately deliver value to our customers, ”the company adds.

Zoom plans to make monthly investments

Zoom highlights that it looks for companies that offer viable products and “early market traction”, so that they can be considered by the investment fund. That is why you will make monthly investments. This in order to offer the opportunity to developers to belong to the program and evaluate if they meet the company’s requirements.

Similarly, Zoom calls for commitment and developing applications oriented to the company’s ecosystem. In addition to integrations, API, software development kit (SDK) and hardware.

This risk pool comes at a time when the videoconferencing platform has become a favorite among users. Not only to discuss business issues, but also as a means to get closer to our family members.

In fact, during the strongest months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom saw exponential growth that today translates into the creation of the Zoom Apps Fund.

