zoom official partner of formula 1

Formula 1 and Zoom will work together more intensively. This extensive collaboration will include multiple touch points over the coming racing seasons.
As part of the partnership, Zoom will provide comprehensive communications services and partner with Formula 1 to bring new business and hospitality opportunities during and after the corona pandemic through unique live sporting events.
In 2020, both parties already provided the Virtual Paddock Club together. That will be continued this season as part of the new collaboration. Guests who join the Virtual Paddock Club at 21 races this season will be able to participate in a range of tailor-made virtual hospitality experiences, including live updates and commentary from motorsport legends.
In addition, guests can join a Virtual Paddock Club hosted on site during a number of races, while naturally adhering to local corona measures and regulations. Guests will also have access to Zoom Rooms in the Paddock Club Business Lounges for business use during these races. This will allow F1 guests, F1 teams and partners from around the world to enjoy a seamless, exclusive experience both on site and virtually, Zoom said.
Zoom will do all communication at the F1
Zoom will be F1’s official unified communications platform. Using the Zoom platform helps the organization to achieve sustainability goals, by organizing meetings virtually as much as possible to reduce CO2 emissions.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Zoom following our successful partnership with the Virtual Paddock Club last year,” said Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1. “Zoom will become Formula 1’s official unified communications platform and we Zoom services will also roll out across the wider organization. With the continuation of this partnership, we will continue to innovate together. “
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Formula 1 and expand it into a multi-year partnership that is more extensive than before,” said Janine Pelosi, CMO of Zoom. “The 2020 racing season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club can offer an engaging VIP sports experience despite all corona restrictions. This new season is an opportunity to create a seamless, hybrid model that combines virtual and on-site experiences where possible and Providing the best of both worlds to organizations and their VIPs. We are proud to partner with F1 and leverage our technology to help shape the future of sporting events while supporting organizations in their sustainability ambitions. “