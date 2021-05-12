zoom official partner of formula 1

Formula 1 and Zoom will work together more intensively. This extensive collaboration will include multiple touch points over the coming racing seasons. As part of the partnership, Zoom will provide comprehensive communications services and partner with Formula 1 to bring new business and hospitality opportunities during and after the corona pandemic through unique live sporting events.

In 2020, both parties already provided the Virtual Paddock Club together. That will be continued this season as part of the new collaboration. Guests who join the Virtual Paddock Club at 21 races this season will be able to participate in a range of tailor-made virtual hospitality experiences, including live updates and commentary from motorsport legends. In addition, guests can join a Virtual Paddock Club hosted on site during a number of races, while naturally adhering to local corona measures and regulations. Guests will also have access to Zoom Rooms in the Paddock Club Business Lounges for business use during these races. This will allow F1 guests, F1 teams and partners from around the world to enjoy a seamless, exclusive experience both on site and virtually, Zoom said.