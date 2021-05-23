Zoom prepares ZoomEvents, to hold online events and networking

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Zoom has announced the creation of a independent online events platform called Zoom Events and that will see the light “this summer”, thus adding one more corporate service to the catalog of the most downloaded video calling app in the world.

Zoom Events will be launched this summer and will represent an evolution of the current OnZoom platform

Although the company has not indicated a launch date, it has offered all the details of this new platform, which will be built on the paid events market that Zoom launched last year under the name OnZoom, although considerably expanding its functionalities.

For now, while Zoom Events is being launched, what will already take place is the name change of OnZoom, which will be renamed as the future platform. This was conceived as a market to hold small events and meetings, by individuals and small companies, but Zoom Events has a more global concept and focuses more on the needs of large organizations.

To use Zoom Events it will be necessary have a paid subscription in Zoom to hold meetings or webinars, with which these events can also be organized online. Among the functions to be added is the possibility of organizing event clicks, selling tickets -making payment through PayPal or credit card, among other systems-, and having all kinds of statistics on ticket sales or subsequent assistance of the users.

Events can be divided into different sessions and, for example, have a ‘main room’ and a series of alternative rooms in which other conferences, workshops or events are taking place. This means bringing the experience of face-to-face events to the virtual world in a more reliable way.

Another novelty will be the possibility of chatting by text not only during the event, but also, for example, before it begins, with other attendees who are in the “virtual waiting room”. To facilitate networking, the possibility of exchanging personal and contact data between attendees will also be provided.

