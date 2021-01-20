Zoom race: The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could arrive with 120x zoom

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi announced its latest flagship Mi 11, which has already started selling in China. However, we are all wanting to know the “Pro” model, which unlike what happened last year, was not announced at the same event. Now, the Chinese company is preparing the launch of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, and we have a leak coming from the well-known source ‘Digital Chat Station’ on Weibo. According to this source, the next Mi 11 Pro will have support for a 120x zoom on its rear camera. Instead of the triple camera setup on the Mi 11, the Pro variant will come with a quad camera setup on the rear panel. Furthermore, the company appears to have swapped the Mi 10 Pro’s vertically aligned sensor layout for a 2 × 2 grid layout. Samsung has recently introduced the Galaxy S21 Ultra with 100x spatial zoom, and last year Xiaomi already introduced the Mi 10 Ultra with 120x zoom. So far, however, these magnification factors are more of a hype than a reality as the quality at such high magnification levels leaves a lot to be desired. Regarding other specifications, reports indicate that the Mi 11 Pro will have the same screen as the Mi 11. It will be a 6.81 ″ curved screen with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a pixel density of 515 dpi and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. In addition, the device is expected to have support for MEMC technology (increased video FPS rate) and SDR to HDR conversion. Given that it is a flagship, the device will most likely arrive with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same as the Mi 11. We also expect to see multiple versions of the phone based on different memory configurations.