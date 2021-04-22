Zoom releases emojis and a virtual pencil

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Zoom video conferencing app has launched a series of new functions to improve user communication both at a corporate and personal level. They are as follows:

Zoom releases two novelties for both corporate and personal users

-New emojis: The new emojis that Zoom releases allow participants to expand their reactions to conversations during videoconferences beyond the six options available until now (greeting, thumbs up, smile…).

In addition, the possibility of selecting the skin color of the emoji is added. This improves interaction with the audience, who through these emojis can show an immediate response without interrupting whoever is speaking.

Now the menu corresponding to emojis shows a drop-down window where the new additions appear so that the user can easily select them.

-Virtual pencil: Another handy addition to Zoom is the virtual pen, a floating pen that can be moved over the screen to highlight text that appears on the screen (when sharing a screen or showing a presentation), as well as drawing diagrams about what is being displayed. onscreen. It will not be necessary to erase them because after a while that line fades automatically.

When using Zoom on a tablet, the new shape auto-tracing function makes it easy to draw straight lines and perfect circles on the screen. These new options must be activated by the Zoom account owner, so those in a business environment will need it to be the system administrator who authorizes the use of the new set of emojis, something that implies a single initial download of the package with the update.

Zoom continues to establish its position, as evidenced by its revenue growth over the past year, while it is updated with new features, many of them demanded by users themselves, such as improvements for the detection of annoying or uninvited participants in video conferences, which was released late last year.

.