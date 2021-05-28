Zoom selects the most important moments of each video call

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Zoom video call app has introduced a new tool capable of selecting the most important moments of a video conference. This function, controlled by Artificial Intelligence, will allow the user who has been lost or has arrived late to a conversation to obtain a compilation of the most relevant passages of the same. The tool only available to paid users that record conversations in the cloud.

The Zoom algorithm relies on the transcription of the video call to select the most relevant moments

Once the Zoom meeting concludes, the Artificial Intelligence of the program will automatically make a selection of the moments that it considers most important. The Zoom algorithm will make this selection based on a series of keywords. Therefore, for the tool to work, it is necessary to record the video conference with automatic audio transcription activated.

Starting from that transcript, the algorithm will go screening the important parts and discarding moments of mere courtesy or pointless chatter. Zoom has not yet given many details about the operation of this tool. However, it may not work correctly when a conversation takes place in different languages, since it would not be able to recognize, for the moment, those keywords in different languages.

But not everything is left to the algorithm. Once the selection has been made by Artificial Intelligence, the user will have the ability to adjust and correct Zoom collection. The company has not provided much information on its mode of operation at this point either.

As a result of the pandemic and telecommuting, Zoom’s downloads and revenues have skyrocketed, the latter growing by up to 326% in 2020. In recent months, the app has refined its service by introducing new tools and functions to adapt to the user needs.

For example, the company is working on an online events platform and a few weeks ago it officially presented its Immersive View, a new option that allows you to see the participants of a video conference in a virtual common space.

