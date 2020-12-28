Zoom to launch its email service to compete with Gmail

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Zoom has arguably been a terrible year for almost everyone… except Zoom. The video calling app has become the great beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic, going from being an unknown at the end of 2019 to becoming the most downloaded of the year thanks to the need to resort to technology to telework, train or be in contact with loved ones.

Zoom also prepares a Calendar that would compete with Google Calendar

Eric Yuan, its founder, has very important growth plans for the application, which for example seeks to hire more than 2,000 employees worldwide in the coming months. But it doesn’t stop there. A few months ago he anticipated that in 10 years they would be able to transmit even smells remotely, but the company has other much more realistic plans and, above all, that they will materialize sooner.

Zoom plans to launch its own free email service to compete with Gmail, according to sources close to Zoom cited by The Information. The company would already be working on the new product and would begin testing it early next year.

It wouldn’t be the only development you’re creating: Zoom too I would be preparing a Calendar system that would compete with Google Calendar, among other calendar services. With tools of this style, Zoom would be able to become strong in corporate environments, especially considering that it is possible that employees will return to their offices throughout the coming year after the success of the coronavirus vaccination campaign. That would imply less use of teleworking and, therefore, problems for Zoom, which is beginning to prepare for the possible new situation with the development of these products.

If successful, Zoom may prepare further developments in this regard. However, the company has not confirmed this aspect, nor has it done so on whether it is going to launch its mail service or its calendar officially. However, he has posted job postings stating that “new chat tools” will be created, for example.

.