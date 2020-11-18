Zoom updates to prevent ‘trolls’ from invading your video calls

With the arrival of the pandemic in Mazco and the subsequent confinement measures, video calling apps multiplied their use and, among all of them, a winner appeared: Zoom. It was simple, it allowed to create rooms with hundreds of participants with a simple link and the assistants did not need to have an account: by clicking on a simple link it was already possible to participate in the talk, the company meeting or the University classes.

The problem is that that success exceeded what Zoom was able to foresee And with those hundreds of millions of chat rooms there was a knock-on effect on hackers and thugs who wanted to blow up the meetings, or get a slice of what was being said there. So much so that during those months of confinement a new genre of meme-videos appeared: that of zoombombers who entered high school classes to blow up the explanations of the teachers.

Zoom remedies the problem

So From April-May, Zoom has been updating its platform to close all those holes for which its well-deserved reputation as a preferred video conferencing app has been escaping both in the professional and academic fields. And now, finally, we already have a solution to this zoombombing with which we can quickly expel infiltrators who have nothing to do with that talk we are giving.

New Zoom tool. Zoom

The first of the measures they have taken in Zoom is to allow the host to stop the video call at any time to facilitate the expulsion of that user later it shouldn’t be there. With a simple button, the streaming will stop and we will have a control that, as you can see on the screen that you have just above, will allow us to report that user and at the same time throw him out.

As reported on their official blog, the moment we press that stop button it is sus will depend on “the activities of the participants, all video, audio, meeting chat, annotations, screen sharing, and recording during that time will stop and breakout rooms will end. “Until we return everything to normal once the intrusion issue is fixed.

This possibility of reporting to Zoom about a user who has violated the rules will transfer all the information “to the Zoom Trust and Security team”, so at that moment all hosts will be able to resume activity with the peace of mind that the threat has already disappeared. This novelty is already enabled within the platform and can be used by all users, whether they are paid or not.

The great advantage of this tool is that not only can the host detect and block that intruder, but any participant will be able to contact the organizer of the video conference to inform you of the presence of an uninvited user. At the same time, Zoom has activated a useful tool that notifies users of a potential “risk meeting” and that collects information from links to rooms already created that could have been shared in too many publications both on social networks and on websites, in such a way so that they could be invaded by people who were never invited.