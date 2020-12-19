Tech News

Zoom video calls will have no limits for this Christmas

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 18 16 58 38.jpg
2020 12 18 16 58 38.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Zoom video calls will have no limits for this Christmas

Brian Adam - 0
The complications of this 2020 have been worldwide and it is no secret to anyone that even this Christmas will be different....
Read more
Tech News

So you can take the best Christmas photo with your smartphone: check out the tricks

Brian Adam - 0
There is no shortage of one of the most anticipated dates for several people: the Christmas 2020. In order to have that special...
Read more
Tech News

AI Backround Remover, remove background from your photos easily

Brian Adam - 0
More and more tools are able to bring many somewhat complicated processes closer to the majority of users. We have many...
Read more
Tech News

YSendit, a website to send files with no size limit

Brian Adam - 0
It is very common to have the need to share a file over the internet with another person. This is something...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The complications of this 2020 have been worldwide and it is no secret to anyone that even this Christmas will be different. Humanity is still in full combat to try to reduce the impact of the pandemic and although vaccines have begun to be tested, safety measures must be maintained. Based on all this, Zoom as a service that has helped keep us in touch has made a great decision.

Group video calls through the platform will not have any time restrictions, so we can extend more than 40 minutes.

Unlimited Zoom Video Calls for Christmas

Zoom logo

Zoom logo

There is no doubt that Zoom established itself as the most visible face of video calling services during the pandemic. Although at the moment many measures have been relaxed, the platform continues to serve as a meeting point for all kinds of activities. Thus, Zoom video calls have been useful for work, study and even meetings with friends. For this reason, it is an excellent gift that the platform releases restrictions for us to share with our loved ones through its service.

How to access Zoom video calls without restrictions?

To make use of these unlimited video calls we will not have to do anything at all. Zoom will lift the restrictions automatically and for this they have established the itinerary that we present below:

  • From December 17 at 10 AM, until December 19 at 6 AM.
  • From December 23 at 10 AM, until December 26 at 6 AM.
  • From December 30 at 10 AM, until January 2 at 6 AM.

In this way, it will be enough for us to connect in any of these time windows with all the people we want, to converse without limits. This decision from Zoom represents a nice gift for users in a year in which it has represented the busiest method of contact for all to maintain communication.

If you don’t have Zoom yet, get it from here.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

So you can take the best Christmas photo with your smartphone: check out the tricks

Brian Adam - 0
There is no shortage of one of the most anticipated dates for several people: the Christmas 2020. In order to have that special...
Read more
Tech News

AI Backround Remover, remove background from your photos easily

Brian Adam - 0
More and more tools are able to bring many somewhat complicated processes closer to the majority of users. We have many...
Read more
Tech News

YSendit, a website to send files with no size limit

Brian Adam - 0
It is very common to have the need to share a file over the internet with another person. This is something...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©