Zoom will allow free unlimited video calls on special dates

Next Thursday, November 26, the Thanksgiving holiday will be celebrated mainly in the United States, but also in other parts of the world. On the occasion of the celebration, Zoom has announced that during that night the users of the free version will be able to use and make video calls without a time limit.

Zoom Will Allow Unlimited Video Calls During “Thanksgiving” Not Just In The United States But Around The World

The free version of Zoom has some limitations for users who are not subscribed to a paid plan. Among them, the duration of video calls, which is a maximum of 40 minutes. When that time is up, the user must start another meeting again if he wants to continue talking by videoconference with his family and friends.

However, as Zoom has announced through its official Twitter account, from midnight on November 26 to 6 am on November 27, the free version of Zoom can be used without limitations.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 am ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG – Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

“Thanksgiving Day” is a very important holiday in the United States, where families gather to share a big dinner before Christmas. Given the movement and gathering restrictions imposed in many places by the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom wants users to be able to be close to their loved ones for a longer time that day, at least by video call.

The measure will be applied during those hours of the celebration of “Thanksgiving” not only in the United States, but also globally. There is no download that is extended to upcoming holidays such as Christmas or New Year’s Eve, although it is not officially confirmed.

Unlike what it has meant for other companies, this complicated year 2020 has been very positive for Zoom, which already became the most downloaded app for making video calls at the beginning of the pandemic, has considerably increased its income and its CEO and founder Erik Yuan has become one of the 500 richest men in the world. The company has also announced that it seeks to incorporate 2,000 more employees around the world in the coming months.

.