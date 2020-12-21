Zoom Will Allow Free Unlimited Video Calls This Christmas

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Video calls made through Zoom for free have a maximum time limit of 40 minutes. Every time this time is reached, the user must start another meeting.

Zoom has announced free video calls can be made at Christmas and New Year’s Eve with no time limit

However, the company owned by Erick Yuan has indicated that during this Christmas the duration of the free video calls will be unlimited, as it happened last November for the festivities of “Thanksgiving Day” or during this weekend. week for the feast of Hanukkah, the Hebrew liturgical holiday known as the “Festival of Lights” or “Luminaria.”

The days and times when unlimited video calls can be made for free at Zoom this Christmas are as follows:

-Christmas: for the feast of the birth of Jesus, the video calling app can be used without a time limit from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23 to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26.

-End of the year: To celebrate the arrival of the New Year, Zoom can be used to make unlimited video calls for free from 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 30 to 6:00 am on Saturday, January 2.

To benefit from unlimited free video calls in Zoom you will not have to do anything, or change the configuration options or anything. Simply start your meeting regularly and the video call time will not automatically run out. When the holidays are over, the 40 minute limit per video call will be activated again and you will have to use the paid version of Zoom if you want to enjoy longer video calls without cuts, or other premium features such as conducting online webinars.

.