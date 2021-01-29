Tech News

ZoomGames, a website where you will find games for your video calls

By Brian Adam
Video calls and videoconferences went from being simple communication mechanisms to meeting points. Thus, services such as Zoom or Google Meet have been established as sites where not only do you work, but also meet friends and even have parties. This type of entertainment is very interesting and recently we have found a website that houses dozens of games for video calls.

Its name is ZoomGames and if you have a video call with friends soon, you will surely find a game to liven it up.

Find perfect games for your video calls

Video conferences and video calls have become activities we do to meet friends. This makes them perfect places to share dynamics or games, just as we would in face-to-face meetings. However, the most popular video calling services of the moment do not incorporate games natively. Despite this, we can count on alternatives like those offered by ZoomGames and its directory of games for video calls.

This website can be defined as a curated list of video calling games, adapted to the size of each one. In that sense, if you have a call of 2 or 4 people, you will have a suitable game for them.

When we enter the ZoomGames website, we are immediately greeted by 4 drop-down menus. These refer to various criteria in order to help us easily locate the best new ones for our video calls.

In this way, to start seeing what games you can take to video calls, define the minimum and maximum number of players. Additionally, select how long you want to play and you can also indicate the order in which you want them to be shown.

As you define criteria, the list at the bottom will be filtered, leaving those that match your conditions. Then, you just have to click to start playing it. Many of these games are a lot of fun and you will surely have a good time with your friends on video calls.

To prove it, follow this link.

