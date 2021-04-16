Zorin OS 16 wants to replace Windows 10 on your PC

- Advertisement -

Zorin OS 16 is the new version of the GNU / Linux distribution that wants to replace Windows 10 on your PC And it comes with improved performance, a more extensive app store, an increasingly attractive user interface, and the promise of a ‘Windows 10X mode’ in the near future.

For some users, going from Windows to Linux may sound scary, but nothing is further from the truth. Linux is today so easy to install and use that Windows, has a great hardware support (which is not perfect) and offers specific distributions specially designed to help in the transition, thanks to a visual section that offers a certain degree of familiarity without losing its own personality or improved components such as WINE to run Windows applications and thereby achieve a gradual and non-dramatic change for a user who is approaching the Linux universe for the first time.

That is the objective of the distro that we present to you today, one of the ones that I like the most (as a Windows and Linux user) and that I keep in the guide that we are offering you on «alternatives to Windows». Zorin OS 16 has been released in beta and it looks amazing. The user interface has been revamped (as in every new version) and it is as clean and attractive as you see in the images. Building on this, the developers want to take the distro one step further and are working on a desktop option that will look like Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 10X.

The applications, another section that the Zorin boys take care of especially, you have also been empowered and those responsible promise “The largest ready-to-use application library available on any open source desktop”. The idea of ​​a single ‘Store’ that merges all the sources from which to obtain applications is a success. If an application is available in more than one source, the user can select it from a drop-down menu, which can also offer different versions of the application.

The sources are numerous starting with the addition of the Flathub repository, a de facto standard for obtaining applications using the Flatpak package format built into previous versions of Zorin. You can also get apps from the Canonical store and Ubuntu and Zorin repositories and of course run Windows software via Wine.

Some of the other changes cited in the release notes in addition to relevant known bug fixes and security patches:

Base on Ubuntu 20.04 with long-term support.

Gnome Shell 3.38 or XFCE desktop environments depending on version.

Improved support for next-generation hardware.

Better support for high resolution displays.

Improved navigation gestures on touch screens.

New Photos app.

Featured files for better access in the browser.

Better compatibility with fingerprint readers.

Revamped Configuration Tool for easier navigation.

Support for connecting devices to Wi-Fi using QR codes. etc.

Zorin OS 16, versions and installation

Free and free software you can download it in “Core” versions, the general desktop with Gnome, “Education” and “Lite” with the XFCE environment for machines with low hardware level. If after trying it you discover that you like the distro, its developers sell a special version “Ultimate Edition” with more support and premium components for a single payment of 39 euros. It is a very low cost to support the developers and the continuity of the version.

Zorin OS 16 is in beta and the final version is expected next summer. It installs like any other operating system (you download the ISO, burn it on a pendrive and install it) because using Linux has never been so easy. You can also try it as a Live CD without touching anything on your main computer or in a virtual machine. If you don’t want to replace Windows, but do want to try Linux, you can review our dual Windows and Linux installation guide.