ZTE Axon 20 5G official: first smartphone with camera under the display!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Today’s day of great announcements, 1 September 2020. Not only in the field of video cards, but also at the smartphone level. In fact, after the reveal of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, the expected announcement of the first smartphone with camera below the display: ZTE Axon 20 5G.

According to what is reported by SlashGear and Gizchina, this model is currently only planned for the Chinese market: there is no further information regarding a possible arrival in the other markets. In any case, in China the price is set at 2198 yuan (about 270 euros at current exchange rates) for the 6 / 128GB model, while the 8 / 128GB variant reaches 2498 yuan (about 307 euros). There is also an 8 / 256GB model, which is sold for 2798 yuan (about 343 euros).

As for the datasheet of ZTE Axon 20 5G, we find a 6.92-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution, 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, integrated fingerprint reader, integrated camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, an Adreno 620 GPU, 6/8 / 12GB of RAM, 64/128 / 256GB of internal memory, a quad rear camera of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP, a rear camera of 32MP and a 4220 mAh battery with charging support at 30W. There is no lack of support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. The dimensions of the device are equal to 172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm, for a weight of 198 grams. The operating system is Android 10 with MiFavor 10.5 customization.

As for the peculiar feature of the device, namely the camera located below the screen, ZTE has released some demonstration images, including a photo taken with this sensor. You can find everything at the bottom of the news.

To get a better idea about the smartphone, you can find above a video hands on carried out directly by Ni Fei, CEO of ZTE.

