ZTE Axon 20 5G: the first mobile with an under-screen camera is here

By Brian Adam
ZTE just made official the first smartphone with camera under the screen, a promise he made a few days ago and just kept. It is the ZTE Axon 20 5G, a new mid-range terminal with 5G connectivity and the peculiarity of having the front camera under the screen, a technology that brands such as Xiaomi continue to work on.

So let’s review the price and features of this ZTE Axon 5G, a terminal that marks the beginning of a possible future without notch, holes in the screen and other solutions to place the front camera.

ZTE Axon 20 5G datasheet

ZTE AXON 20 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT171.1 x 77.9 x 7.98 mm
SCREEN6.92 inch OLED
FullHD + resolution (2,460 x 1,080 pixels)
Refresh rate: 90HZ
Format 20.5: 9
10 bit color
100% DCI-P3
PROCESSORSnapdragon 765G
GPU Adreno 620
RAM6/8 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE128/256 GB
REAR CAMERA64 MP
8 MP wide angle
2 MP depth sensor
Macro 2 MP
FRONT CAMERAUnder the screen
32 MP
BATTERY4,550 mAh
Quick Charge 4.0
OPERATING SYSTEMAndroid 10 with MiFavor 10.5
CONNECTIVITY5G
4G
USB type C 3.1
WiFi ac
Bluetooth 5.1
Gps
NFC
OTHERSCamera under the screen
Fingerprint reader under the screen
PRICEBetween 268 and 341 euros to change

We have to talk about the screen

Axon

The ZTE Axon 20 5G claims to be the first mobile on the market with camera technology under the screen. If we look at the mobile from the front, we see that it is almost all screen, without notch or holes. It does not get rid of the lower chin, which is larger than the top frame, but the camera seems to be perfectly integrated under the panel. In the same way, we have a fingerprint reader under the screen, in addition to the front speaker, which makes the screen vibrate to emit sound (something that we already saw a few years ago in mobiles like the Xiaomi Mi Mix).

ZTE claims to have achieved that light can pass through the screen without the camera being seen, something that allows the sensor to be located invisibly to the human eye

ZTE explains that it has used a screen with three layers: a transparent cathode, a “special OLED” and a transparent matrix. In short, this panel technology allows light to pass through the panel (so the camera can “see”) without the sensor becoming visible. ZTE ensures that the sharpness of the selfie will be good, one of the great doubts raised by this incipient technology.

This panel is OLED, with 6.92 inches, 20.5: 9 format and FullHD + resolution. The refresh rate is 90Hz and it promises 100% reproduction in the DCI-P3 color space.

A great premiere for a mid-range

Axon cameras

Despite being the first mobile to be marketed with a screen under the screen, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is a medium-high range. Its interior reveals the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which allows the terminal to have 5G connectivity. The memory configuration starts at 6 + 128 GB, although we can go up to 8 + 256 GB. The battery is 4,550mAh with QC 4.0 fast charge.

If we talk about camera, we have the classic quad camera setup, with 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel sensors: macro and depth. The selfie camera, hidden under the screen, is 32 megapixels.

Versions and price of the ZTE Axon 20 5G

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has been officially launched in China and it is available in black, pink, blue and purple in its different variants. At the moment there is no news about its possible arrival in other markets.

  • ZTE Axon 20 5G 6/128 GB: 2,198 yuan, about 268 euros to change.
  • ZTE Axon 20 5G 8/128 GB: 2,498 yuan, about 305 euros to change.
  • ZTE Axon 20 5G 8/256 GB: 2,798 yuan, about 341 euros to change.

