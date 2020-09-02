ZTE Axon 20 5G: the first mobile with an under-screen camera is here

ZTE just made official the first smartphone with camera under the screen, a promise he made a few days ago and just kept. It is the ZTE Axon 20 5G, a new mid-range terminal with 5G connectivity and the peculiarity of having the front camera under the screen, a technology that brands such as Xiaomi continue to work on.

So let’s review the price and features of this ZTE Axon 5G, a terminal that marks the beginning of a possible future without notch, holes in the screen and other solutions to place the front camera.

ZTE Axon 20 5G datasheet

ZTE AXON 20 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 171.1 x 77.9 x 7.98 mm SCREEN 6.92 inch OLED

FullHD + resolution (2,460 x 1,080 pixels)

Refresh rate: 90HZ

Format 20.5: 9

10 bit color

100% DCI-P3 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765G

GPU Adreno 620 RAM 6/8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB REAR CAMERA 64 MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP depth sensor

Macro 2 MP FRONT CAMERA Under the screen

32 MP BATTERY 4,550 mAh

Quick Charge 4.0 OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 with MiFavor 10.5 CONNECTIVITY 5G

4G

USB type C 3.1

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

Gps

NFC OTHERS Camera under the screen

Fingerprint reader under the screen PRICE Between 268 and 341 euros to change

We have to talk about the screen

The ZTE Axon 20 5G claims to be the first mobile on the market with camera technology under the screen. If we look at the mobile from the front, we see that it is almost all screen, without notch or holes. It does not get rid of the lower chin, which is larger than the top frame, but the camera seems to be perfectly integrated under the panel. In the same way, we have a fingerprint reader under the screen, in addition to the front speaker, which makes the screen vibrate to emit sound (something that we already saw a few years ago in mobiles like the Xiaomi Mi Mix).

ZTE claims to have achieved that light can pass through the screen without the camera being seen, something that allows the sensor to be located invisibly to the human eye

ZTE explains that it has used a screen with three layers: a transparent cathode, a “special OLED” and a transparent matrix. In short, this panel technology allows light to pass through the panel (so the camera can “see”) without the sensor becoming visible. ZTE ensures that the sharpness of the selfie will be good, one of the great doubts raised by this incipient technology.

This panel is OLED, with 6.92 inches, 20.5: 9 format and FullHD + resolution. The refresh rate is 90Hz and it promises 100% reproduction in the DCI-P3 color space.

A great premiere for a mid-range

Despite being the first mobile to be marketed with a screen under the screen, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is a medium-high range. Its interior reveals the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which allows the terminal to have 5G connectivity. The memory configuration starts at 6 + 128 GB, although we can go up to 8 + 256 GB. The battery is 4,550mAh with QC 4.0 fast charge.

If we talk about camera, we have the classic quad camera setup, with 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 ultra wide angle and two 2 megapixel sensors: macro and depth. The selfie camera, hidden under the screen, is 32 megapixels.

Versions and price of the ZTE Axon 20 5G

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has been officially launched in China and it is available in black, pink, blue and purple in its different variants. At the moment there is no news about its possible arrival in other markets.