ZTE Axon 30 Pro: a high-end configuration that invites you to play and go out to photograph

Double ration of launches for a ZTE that has completed part of the reforms of its high-end line in the absence of a model that does not land with any surname. If we first announced the arrival of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with triple 64 megapixel camera, now it is the turn of the Pro model. ZTE Axon 30 Pro.

The phone is in the super high end of the market thanks to a good part of its characteristics, starting with the presence of the Snapdragon 888 sitting in the captain’s chair, although he cuts some of the benefits with respect to his older brother. Let’s see what this Axon 30 Pro has for us.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro datasheet

ZTE Axon 30 Pro Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Refresh at 120Hz

360Hz touch refresh

HDR10 + Processor Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels

Angular: 64 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 5 megapixels Frontal camera 16 megapixels Drums 4,200 mAh

55W fast charge System Android 11

MyOS 11 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

NFC

USB type C 3.1 Dimensions and weight 7.86 millimeters thick

186 grams of weight Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price 6/128: 384 euros to change

8/128: 422 euros to change

8/256: 461 euros to change

Super high-end body and brain

As we have already mentioned before, just take a look at the brain of the Axon 30 Pro to place it among the super high ranges on the market. The Snapdragon 888 with the Adreno 660 GPU to carry all the graphic work is accompanied by three models for sale born of two variants of RAM and internal storage, without microSD: 6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB.

The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh with 55W fast charge and compatible with Quick Charge 4+ and comes with Android 11 covered by MyOS 11, ZTE’s layer for Google’s operating system. In connectivity we find a phone that offers 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip and USB type C port for charging and file transfer.

The screen is a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED with a 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, which refreshes at 120Hz and it has 360Hz sewn to your touchpad. The panel is also compatible with HDR10 + content, thus tying with that of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, although both phones differ in some characteristics related to the screen.

Finally, we get to the cameras. In this ZTE Axon 30 Pro we have 16 megapixels for selfies and a quadruple equipment for the back composed of 64 megapixels for the main camera, 64 megapixels for the super wide angle camera, 5 megapixels for the macro camera and 2 megapixels for a depth reader.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30 Pro

As we have commented, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro will hit the market in three memory options and several available colors, but its prices for now remain in yuan as its transfer to the international market has not been communicated.