ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Axon 30 Pro surprise with multiple 64 MP cameras

Just presented in China, and breaking with the first rumors that pointed to the possible inclusion of Samsung’s first 200 megapixel sensor, finally the new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Axon 30 Pro will choose to remain in a discreet Sony IMX686 main sensor of only 64 megapixels.

Although this does not mean that the Chinese company has left behind the photographic section, in fact this is one of the sections that will shine the most in these top of the range.

Specifications ZTE Axon 30 Ultra and Axon 30 Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra ZTE Axon 30 Pro Operating system Custom Android 11 with MyOS 11 Custom Android 11 with MyOS 11 Screen AMOLED 6.67-inch curve @ 144 Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED @ 120 Hz Resolution FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) @ 20: 9 FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) @ 20: 9 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + Adreno 660 Memory 8, 12 or 16 GB 6 or 8 GB Storage 256GB or 1TB 128 or 256 GB Frontal camera 16 MP 16 MP Rear camera Quad configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.6) Sony IMX686

64 MP (f / 2.2) 120º ultra wide angle

64 MP (f / 1.9) portraits

8 MP telephoto periscope Quad configuration: 64 MP (f / 1.6) Sony IMX686

64 MP (f / 2.2) 120º ultra wide angle

5 MP macro

2 MP depth Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C Drums 4,600 mAh with 66W fast charge 4,200 mAh with 55W fast charge Others Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen and facial recognition Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen and facial recognition Dimensions Unspecified Unspecified Weight Unspecified Unspecified





And in fact, both phones will surprise us with imposing multiple camera configurations, with a quadruple configuration for the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra equipped with up to three 64 megapixel sensors, with two ultra-wide-angle and portrait lenses, accompanied by a latest 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and optical image stabilization.

While the ZTE Axon 30 Pro will feature a slightly more modest quad configuration, with two 64 MP sensors aimed at the main lens and the wide angle, accompanied by a depth sensor and a macro lens.

However, both phones will share one of the main internal components, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which will offer support for the new 5G and WiFi 6E wireless networks, as well as other connectivity sections such as Bluetooth 5.2, and additional functions such as GPS or NFC. Although we will notice important changes in the rest of its specifications. And is that the Axon 30 Ultra will have up to three memory options up to 16 GB, equipping a Next-generation LPDDR5 RAM along with two UFS 3.1 storage options up to 1TB.





Finally, in the autonomy section, once again the Axon 30 Ultra will take the lead, equipping a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, lowered to 4,200 mAh and 55W in the Axon 30 Pro. However, it is surprising that neither of the two phones will have the support for wireless charging, nor therefore, for reverse charging.

Availability and price

Thus, at the moment the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra have only released their prices and launch date for the Chinese market, with the first arrival of its basic and intermediate version, both available from next April 19. However, it is surprising that the latest and greatest variant, with a powerful combination of 16GB and 1TB, has not yet offered any details on its price or date of availability.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with 8 and 256 GB for 4,698 yuan (approximately 601 euros at the exchange)

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with 8 and 256 GB for 4,998 yuan (approximately 639 euros at the exchange)

On the other hand, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro will also hit the market in three memory and storage options, with a price significantly lower than its larger model:

ZTE Axon 30 Pro with 6 and 128 GB for 2,998 yuan (approximately 383 euros at the exchange)

ZTE Axon 30 Pro with 8 and 128 GB for 3,298 yuan (approximately 422 euros at the exchange)

ZTE Axon 30 Pro with 8 and 256 GB for 3,598 yuan (approximately 460 euros at the exchange)

Although at the moment it has not been specified, it is expected that these terminals will open their international availability together with the Axon 30 Ultra. Also, as we have seen on other occasions, these figures will probably see a notable increase after its international sale, scheduled from next May.