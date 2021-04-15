ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: enviable photographic power for a super high-end with triple 64-megapixel camera

- Advertisement -

It had been leaking for some time and finally the phone has been officially announced. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra He is already among us and he arrives dressed as super high-end with a camera equipment that seems to rival that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with which he also shares a surname.

In fact, the power of a super high-end is taken for granted when we look at its interior, but what is really new is that it proposes a multiple camera with the presence of several 64-megapixel sensors, each one fulfilling a specific function to compose, adding the telescopic camera , 200 megapixels of photographic power.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra datasheet

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Screen 6.67 inch OLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

144Hz refresh

300Hz touch refresh

HDR10 +

Curved and perforated panel Processor Snapdragon 888

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

16GB / 1TB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixel IMX682 f / 1.6 OIS

Angular: 64 megapixels f / 2.2

Portrait: 64 megapixels f / 1.9

Periscope: 8 Megapixel 5X OIS

Laser focus Frontal camera 16 megapixels Drums 4,600 mAh

66W fast charge System Android 11

MyOS 11 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Dual GPS

NFC

USB type C 3.1 Dimensions and weight 161.53 x 72.96 x 8.0mm

188 grams Others Fingerprint reader under the screen

Stereo speakers

DTS sound: X Price Determined.

A catalog leader focused on photographic power

There is no doubt that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra from the Chinese manufacturer is a paragon of power when we take a look at its heart. There we find the Snapdragon 888 with its Adreno 650 GPU and two options for sale with different combinations of RAM and internal storage. The basic one, with 8GB / 128GB, and the top one, with 12GB / 256GB. And by the way, we have a special version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB.

Regarding the camera, we have a 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED with a 20: 9 ratio, which with its FullHD + resolution leaves us at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. But this curved and perforated panel for the front camera has its best features in the refreshment section, that’s where we have 144Hz for visual refresh and 300Hz for touch refresh.

And under this case and screen, a battery of 4,600 mAh with 66W fast charge to power the team. A team that offers us 5G NSA / SA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Dual GPS and a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The phone carries Android 11 fresh out of the box and hidden under MyOS 11, the manufacturer’s customization layer.

But as we said, the power comes in the cameras. ORn trio, no more, no less, 64 megapixels each supported by an 8 megapixel periscope lens to offer 5x optical magnification. This trio are a normal camera, with an f / 1.6 lens, another super wide angle camera and a ‘portrait’ camera, as ZTE calls it, with an f / 1.9 aperture. And on the front, 16 megapixels for selfies.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra initially lands in the United States and Canada through online channels, but may soon start its international journey. The phone has announced three models for sale, 8GB / 128GB, 12GB / 256GB and 16GB / 1TB, in white and black, in addition to a green color, a gradient from pink to blue and another in gold. Prices have not been announced at the moment.