ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: enviable photographic power for a super high-end with triple 64-megapixel camera

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: enviable photographic power for a super high-end with triple 64-megapixel camera
zte axon 30 ultra: enviable photographic power for a super

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: enviable photographic power for a super high-end with triple 64-megapixel camera

It had been leaking for some time and finally the phone has been officially announced. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra He is already among us and he arrives dressed as super high-end with a camera equipment that seems to rival that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with which he also shares a surname.

In fact, the power of a super high-end is taken for granted when we look at its interior, but what is really new is that it proposes a multiple camera with the presence of several 64-megapixel sensors, each one fulfilling a specific function to compose, adding the telescopic camera , 200 megapixels of photographic power.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra datasheet

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

Screen

6.67 inch OLED
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
144Hz refresh
300Hz touch refresh
HDR10 +
Curved and perforated panel

Processor

Snapdragon 888
GPU Adreno 660

Versions

8GB / 128GB
12GB / 256GB
16GB / 1TB

Rear cameras

Main: 64 megapixel IMX682 f / 1.6 OIS
Angular: 64 megapixels f / 2.2
Portrait: 64 megapixels f / 1.9
Periscope: 8 Megapixel 5X OIS
Laser focus

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Drums

4,600 mAh
66W fast charge

System

Android 11
MyOS 11

Connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Dual GPS
NFC
USB type C 3.1

Dimensions and weight

161.53 x 72.96 x 8.0mm
188 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen
Stereo speakers
DTS sound: X

Price

Determined.

A catalog leader focused on photographic power

Zte Axon 30 Ultra

There is no doubt that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra from the Chinese manufacturer is a paragon of power when we take a look at its heart. There we find the Snapdragon 888 with its Adreno 650 GPU and two options for sale with different combinations of RAM and internal storage. The basic one, with 8GB / 128GB, and the top one, with 12GB / 256GB. And by the way, we have a special version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB.

Regarding the camera, we have a 6.67-inch diagonal AMOLED with a 20: 9 ratio, which with its FullHD + resolution leaves us at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. But this curved and perforated panel for the front camera has its best features in the refreshment section, that’s where we have 144Hz for visual refresh and 300Hz for touch refresh.

And under this case and screen, a battery of 4,600 mAh with 66W fast charge to power the team. A team that offers us 5G NSA / SA, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Dual GPS and a USB type C port for charging and file transfer. The phone carries Android 11 fresh out of the box and hidden under MyOS 11, the manufacturer’s customization layer.

But as we said, the power comes in the cameras. ORn trio, no more, no less, 64 megapixels each supported by an 8 megapixel periscope lens to offer 5x optical magnification. This trio are a normal camera, with an f / 1.6 lens, another super wide angle camera and a ‘portrait’ camera, as ZTE calls it, with an f / 1.9 aperture. And on the front, 16 megapixels for selfies.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

Zte Axon 30 Ultra

The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra initially lands in the United States and Canada through online channels, but may soon start its international journey. The phone has announced three models for sale, 8GB / 128GB, 12GB / 256GB and 16GB / 1TB, in white and black, in addition to a green color, a gradient from pink to blue and another in gold. Prices have not been announced at the moment.

  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with 8GB / 128GB: price to be determined
  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with 12GB / 256GB: price to be determined
  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra with 16GB / 1TB: price to be determined
