ZTE Blade 20 5G: the MediaTek Dimensity 720 is in fashion among cheap 5G mobiles

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 was presented in July as a mid-range 5G processor and it is now that mobile phones with it inside begin to appear. Today the OPPO K7x, the Vivo S7e arrived and now it is ZTE’s turn, with its new ZTE Blade 20 5G.

The ZTE Blade 20 5G is a new cheap 5G mobile, which is not to be confused with other similarly named recent house launches such as the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, the ZTE Blade V2020 or the ZTE Blade V2020 5G. Let’s see what it offers us.

ZTE Blade 20 5G datasheet

ZTE Blade 20 5G screen 6.52 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 165 x 88.9 x 9.75 mm Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 16 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 1.8 UGA

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Battery 4,000 mAh OS Android 10

Mifavor 10.5 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

FM Radio Others Rear fingerprint reader Price 191 euros to change

A new cheap 5G mobile

ZTE continues its Blade 20 launch streak with a combination that it had not used until now: the MediaTek Dimensity 720. The terminal is somewhat modest in some respects, especially if we compare it with other terminals launched today with the same SoC, such as the OPPO K7x, which costs the same but on paper mounts better components.

The front of the ZTE Blade 20 5G is dominated by the screen, which is an LCD panel with a diagonal of 6.52 inches and HD + resolution. In the middle of the screen is the drop-shaped notch, in which the camera for self-portraits with 8 megapixel resolution is located.

Behind, the ZTE Blade 20 mounts a triple camera in a rectangular module. We have a main sensor of 16 megapixels and aperture f / 1.8, a wide angle of 8 megapixels f / 2.2 and a third sensor of 2 megapixels for the calculation of the depth necessary for portraits.

The ZTE Blade 20 is a mobile halfway between the entry-level and the mid-range, but at least it boasts 5G connectivity through the Dimensity 720 by MediaTek. It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Regarding the battery, we have a capacity of 4,000 mAh, without mentioning whether it supports any kind of fast charging. The terminal incorporates the fingerprint reader on the back, support for FM Radio and is launched with Android 10 with the Mifavor 10.5 layer on top.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Blade 20 5G

The ZTE Blade 20 5G has been announced for the moment in China, where it goes on sale in the colors blue and gray and a single configuration of RAM and storage, for 1,499 yuan, about 191 euros to change current.

