ZTE Blade V2020 5G: Dimensity 800, 48 MP quad camera and an adjusted price

Back in August, ZTE launched the ZTE Blade V2020, a simple mobile phone with a Unisoc processor, a 5,000 mAh battery and a price of just over a hundred euros to change. Two months later, his 5G version, also cheap and quite different despite having the same name.

The ZTE Blade V2020 5G is a 5G mid-range mobile, with MediaTek Dimensity 800, a 48 megapixel quad camera and a very adjusted price, less than 200 euros to change.

ZTE Blade V2020 5G datasheet

ZTE Blade V2020 5G screen 6.53 “LCD

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 162.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm

184 g. Processor Dimensity 800 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 16 MP Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh Drums 4000 mAh Operating system Android 10

MiFavor UI Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

Minijack Others Rear fingerprint reader Price 177 euros to change

A new cheap 5G mobile from ZTE

If the ZTE Blade V2020 was a cheap mid-range mobile from ZTE, the ZTE Blade V2020 5G is a cheap 5G mobile from the house, in a price step -and specifications- lower than the ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first with a camera under the screen.

The ZTE Blade V2020 5G is a terminal with MediaTek Dimensity 800, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable through a microSD of up to 512 GB. The terminal incorporates the fingerprint reader on the back.

The screen of the ZTE Blade V2020 5G is LCD, with a diagonal of 6.53 inches and Full HD + resolution. One difference from the “normal” ZTE Blade V2020 is that here the perforated front camera is included in the upper left corner instead of in a notch. This selfie camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels.

Behind, the ZTE Blade V2020 5G incorporates a four lens camera and 48 megapixel main sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Regarding the battery, the 5G version of the ZTE Blade V2020 loses a bit of capacity compared to the 4G. They were 5,000 mAh on the standard model and are 4,000 mAh capacity in the 5G model, without mentioning whether the terminal includes support for fast charging.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Blade V2020 5G

The ZTE Blade V2020 5G has been officially announced in China, where it is available in a single version and in blue. The terminal can already be booked for 1,399 yuan, about 177 euros to change.

