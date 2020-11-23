Zuckerberg continues to make his show at the expense of the US Congress

Congress seems to like the Mark Zuckerberg show. The Facebook boss has been questioned by US lawmakers six times in more than two years, a high number of repeat visits for a top executive. Other big tech bosses have also made multiple appearances. However, politicians have failed to pass new rules on privacy, content moderation or antitrust. The ineffectiveness of appearances affects the credibility of Congress.

Zuckerberg’s last appearance in the DC spotlight was Tuesday, when he virtually sat before the Senate. He was asked again about the acquisition of Instagram in 2012, and he repeated his usual defense: that it was not obvious at the time that it would become the success that he had.

He also claimed that Facebook is not a publishing company and advocated for vague reforms of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that provides protection for user-posted content, two other positions that he has pushed in the past.

Zuckerberg has honed his stoic and practical tone throughout his various appearances in Congress. It has helped him avoid the cheating moments other top executives, like former Wells Fargo boss John Stumpf, have encountered.

Likewise, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, in his fourth congressional hearing, also spoke in a distant way that differed from his first, more passionate testimony in 2018.

Meanwhile, Congress has gone in the other direction. Both parties believe that companies have too much power, but sometimes lawmakers put themselves in a jeopardy by confusing tech, like when Iowa Rep. Steve King and others asked Alphabet boss Sundar Pichai about Apple’s iPhone.

Congress has a number of reasons why it wants to control Facebook. In addition to antitrust concerns, content moderation has been at the center of attention during this year’s election. That has led to stronger calls to renew or repeal Section 230, which provides liability protection.

Zuckerberg first came to Congress in April 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica scandal over misuse of user data and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Lawmakers have proposed a torrent of bills addressing these. issues, along with privacy. Although the appearances are long, they have been largely harmless to executives. There is no real and practical legislation that has formally taken platforms seriously.

Lawmakers have promised to call big tech bosses again next year, in a renewed Congress. With partisan divisions growing sharper after the election, Washington lawmakers will continue to appear to bark a lot and bite little.

>