Zuckerberg: “Instagram can hurt us”, and decided to acquire it to neutralize it

After Steve Jobs’ emails on iBooks, another explosive document leaks from the United States Congress, this time on theacquisition of Instagram by Facebook.

Casey Newton of The Verge, through his official Twitter account, has published screenshots related to an internal Facebook document, in which the CEO of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg, explained the reasons why he said his company should have bought Instagram.

In the email exchange between Zuckerberg and David Ebersman, who at the time was the Facebook CFO, the number one on the social network describes Instagram as a competitor to be neutralized. According to Mr. Facebook, in fact, at the time the company of Kevin Systrom and Mike Kriege represented a dangerous threat, and in fact the young entrepreneur stated that “Instagram can harm us significantly“.

Congressman Jerry Nadler’s response came immediately, stating that “Facebook preferred to buy Instagram rather than compete with it. This is exactly the type of anti-competitive behavior that Antitrust laws are called upon to prohibit“. Zuckerberg said he was convinced that”the FTC had these documents, and in fact voted unanimously to approve the acquisition“.

In another published document, Zuckerberg, however, was not only talking about Instagram but also about other platformsand like Foursquare, which were very famous at the time. According to the CEO “these are companies that are still growing, but they have an already stable network and are solid brands. If they manage to grow on a large scale, they could become dangerous for us“.

The Verge points out that these emails could push the FTC to reopen the investigation, but the acquisition of Giphy is also at stake.